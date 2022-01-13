When Adele finally released her long-awaited fourth album, 30, back in November, the internet imploded with excitement. It became the biggest selling album of 2021 and has since become officially certified as 2x Platinum in the UK.

And while we’re very more than aware of Adele’s talents as a singer, there’s equally a lot to be said about her performances in her music videos.

From sepia-toned longing in Hello to the striking powder dance sequence in Rolling In The Deep, Adele knows how to set off her powerhouse vocals with some stunning visuals. And the video for her latest single, Oh My God, is no different.

Black and white filming? Check. Iconic winged liner? Check. Stripped wooden chairs, an empty room and an elegant ball gown? Check, check, check.