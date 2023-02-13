Adele's reaction to Rihanna's Super Bowl set is all too relatable
Adele was there for one reason only: to watch Rihanna’s big comeback.
Adele made it very clear that she was at the Super Bowl for one thing, and one thing only: to watch Rihanna’s performance.
In a brilliant (and yes, incredibly relatable) clip that’s doing the rounds on Twitter, the star appeared to gesture for those around her to be quiet and give her fellow singer the attention she truly deserves.
Other snaps showed the London-born legend summing up everyone’s mood, looking a little unimpressed while she waited for the halftime set to kick off.
“Adele is just like us. Here for Rihanna, nothing more,” one Twitter user wrote. Honestly? We relate.
“When Adele said she coming [to the Super Bowl] to mind her business, eat some popcorn, and watch Rihanna she wasn’t playing,” another added.
Adele made her plans clear earlier this month during one of her Las Vegas residency gigs, when she was asked by a fan whether she would be attending the match.
In time-honoured Adele style - succinct, sweary and saying exactly what everyone’s thinking - she responded with: “I’m just going for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying f**k.” Never change.
The Bajan star’s set certainly gave Adele nothing to be disappointed about. Packed with hits from over the course of her dazzling career, Rihanna kicked things off with ‘B***h Better Have My Money’ before donning a scarlet floor-length puffa coat in tribute to fashion legend Andre Leon Talley and hovering over the pitch on a floating platform.
Oh, and she confirmed that she’s expecting her second child shortly after her gig.
Adele is a long-time fan of RiRi, having previously shared her love for the star in a piece for Time magazine’s 100 series back in 2018.
“She has designed and conquered an entire lane of her own,” Adele wrote. “The innovative and groundbreaking world of Rihanna that no one else will ever be safe in and get away with copying. She makes her own rules and bends ours.
“Whenever I’ve met her, she’s been the most gracious, loyal and funny goofball of an icon. She glows like when someone’s taken a picture with a flash and you’re dazed for a few minutes after.
“But it’s also very clear in that glow that she genuinely doesn’t give a f**k; she’s fearless and full of all the right kind of attitude to be everything that she is and will be forever.”
Legends recognising legends: we’re here for it.
Adele wasn’t the only star to make it clear that she wasn’t too fussed about the sports game taking place. Rihanna’s friend Cara Delevingne turned up wearing a T-shirt from Fenty’s Game Day collection, bearing the slogan: “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever”.
Musician H.E.R., meanwhile, posted that she was “ready for the RiRi concert” - and, of course, A$AP Rocky was there cheering his partner on.
The game-slash-Rihanna-gig was also attended by the likes of Billie Eilish, Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy, Paul Rudd and Bradley Cooper.
Images: Getty