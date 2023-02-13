Adele's reaction to Rihanna's Super Bowl set is all too relatable

Adele made it very clear that she was at the Super Bowl for one thing, and one thing only: to watch Rihanna’s performance.

In a brilliant (and yes, incredibly relatable) clip that’s doing the rounds on Twitter, the star appeared to gesture for those around her to be quiet and give her fellow singer the attention she truly deserves.

Other snaps showed the London-born legend summing up everyone’s mood, looking a little unimpressed while she waited for the halftime set to kick off.

“Adele is just like us. Here for Rihanna, nothing more,” one Twitter user wrote. Honestly? We relate.