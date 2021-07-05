Aisling Bea brilliantly turns sexist article about her “gaping jumpsuit” on its head

Aisling Bea – aka the Irish comedian, actor, and genius writer who gifted us This Way Up – made headlines when she recently appeared on BBC’s The One Show to promote the second season of her Bafta-winning series.

“Series one we sort of meet Aine post recovery, sort of coming out of rehab and if that’s where she kind of gets to in series one,” she explained to hosts Alex Jones and Ronan Keating.

“Series two, is kind of like well what does recovery look like? And the dailyness of it? And how does it feel for, say, the other sister who’s kind of dealing with maybe her being a bit more… well, what does that feel like if you’re the co-dependant to have someone be a bit better? What do you do with your time? What do you do with yourself?