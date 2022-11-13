Stylist Live 2022: TV presenter AJ Odudu reveals how she stays positive and her ultimate self-care tips
The TV presenter took to the Stylist Live stage to discuss joy, confidence and self care.
If there is one person who radiates positivity and good vibes, it’s AJ Odudu.
The Blackburn native is known for her cheery demeanour, enigmatic personality and killer sense of style – and the TV presenter just shared just how she continues to radiate positivity when she took to the Stylist Live stage at the Truman Brewery in east London, where she discussed her lively persona and where it all stems from.
“Most of the time I am happy, but like anyone, I am human, and I have times where I’m the opposite of that and [I’m] seething or really sad,” she said. “I think what keeps me vibrant and happy and upbeat is acknowledging all the emotions I go through, embracing them all and letting them pass through me so I can be happy again.”
Odudu added that she likes having a “sunny disposition” and how some of the challenges she faced growing up played a role in that.
“One of the reasons [I remain upbeat] is because I have dealt with so much trauma and some sadness, so when you return to feeling good, I love it. Feeling good is the easiest feeling to have out of all of the emotions.”
During the talk, the presenter and qualified personal trainer discussed the importance of self-care and shared her top tips.
“I like to wake up to music and I like to have a little workout,” she reveals. “I always like to check in with friends and family. I just love connecting with people – that always makes me feel uplifted.”
Odudu added that leaning on physical wellbeing during times of difficulty is something that has always made her feel “empowered”.
“I’ve always been a strong believer that you can’t control everything, but you can try to control yourself, and you can make yourself feel better,” she says. “You can tell your body what to do and I’ve always found that quite empowering at times when I’ve felt like I’ve lost control.”
Odudu’s career as one of Britain’s most exciting presenters and personalities continues to grow, from hosting The Bridge on HBO Max to The Big Breakfast along with Mo Gilligan on Channel 4 – something that highlights the importance of staying true to yourself even at a time when others tell you not too.
“I try to remind myself [of my individuality] every day. I say this mantra to myself whenever I feel a little bit insecure. I say: ‘I am brave enough to be made.’ I know that sounds so cliche and a little bit cheesy, but I do feel at this time that we have so many references of how to be, what to say, how to dress – I think it’s really important that you always come back to yourself and realise that you are your own USP.”
Now those are some words to live by.
Images: Bronac McNeill