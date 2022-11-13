Odudu added that she likes having a “sunny disposition” and how some of the challenges she faced growing up played a role in that.

“One of the reasons [I remain upbeat] is because I have dealt with so much trauma and some sadness, so when you return to feeling good, I love it. Feeling good is the easiest feeling to have out of all of the emotions.”

During the talk, the presenter and qualified personal trainer discussed the importance of self-care and shared her top tips.

“I like to wake up to music and I like to have a little workout,” she reveals. “I always like to check in with friends and family. I just love connecting with people – that always makes me feel uplifted.”

Odudu added that leaning on physical wellbeing during times of difficulty is something that has always made her feel “empowered”.

“I’ve always been a strong believer that you can’t control everything, but you can try to control yourself, and you can make yourself feel better,” she says. “You can tell your body what to do and I’ve always found that quite empowering at times when I’ve felt like I’ve lost control.”