Aja Naomi King’s words on celebrating her ‘post-baby body’ are seriously uplifting

As far as society has come over the last couple of years when it comes to dissecting the pressures placed on women to look, act and feel a certain way, pregnant women continue to face a unique set of challenges.

From the judgement faced by women who chose to share their bumps online to the pressure to lose weight post-pregnancy, there’s something especially intrusive about the way pregnant women’s bodies continue to be policed, judged and scrutinised.

With this in mind, it’s refreshing to see women celebrating their bodies both during and after pregnancy. And that’s what makes Aja Naomi King’s latest Instagram post so special.