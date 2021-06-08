Aja Naomi King’s words on celebrating her ‘post-baby body’ are seriously uplifting
- Lauren Geall
The How To Get Away With Murder star took to Instagram to share the news that she had given birth to her first child.
As far as society has come over the last couple of years when it comes to dissecting the pressures placed on women to look, act and feel a certain way, pregnant women continue to face a unique set of challenges.
From the judgement faced by women who chose to share their bumps online to the pressure to lose weight post-pregnancy, there’s something especially intrusive about the way pregnant women’s bodies continue to be policed, judged and scrutinised.
With this in mind, it’s refreshing to see women celebrating their bodies both during and after pregnancy. And that’s what makes Aja Naomi King’s latest Instagram post so special.
Sharing a series of smiley photos of herself in her garden in her underwear, the How To Get Away With Murder star wrote: “No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture. This is the After. After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie.
“After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This gorgeous body!”
The actor continued: “So in celebration of myself and my body for ‘Doing the Damn Thing’ I wanted to share this photo. No make-up, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!) … Just Me… a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby!”
Responding to King’s post in the comments, a number of celebrity friends and fans alike shared their joy at the actor’s news.
“Behold! A goddess!” wrote Grey’s Anatomy star Kelly McCreary. “A miracle! My Shero!!!!”
“Congratulations darling,” the Orange Is The New Black star and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox replied. “I’m so happy for you. And you looked stunning.”
While Eva Longoria, who gave birth to her first child in 2018, added: “Agree! Grateful to our bodies!!!!”
Not only is it great to see King doing so well after the birth of her first child (the actor previously revealed she suffered two miscarriages before her most recent pregnancy), but her celebratory approach towards birth and her post-pregnancy body is seriously uplifting.
Of course, not every woman will want to share their body online post-pregnancy, and that’s totally OK, too. If anything, King’s post should serve as a reminder that, as women, our bodies belong to us – and that it’s good to ignore all the messages which suggest otherwise.
Congratulations, Aja!
Image: Getty