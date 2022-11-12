Alain de Botton hardly needs introducing. The author, philosopher and School Of Life founder rose to prominence soon after the publication of his first book, Essays In Love, in 1993 – a step-by-step analysis of a love affair from beginning to end, which went on to sell over two million copies.

Since then, he’s published over 14 thought-provoking books on topics ranging from happiness to anxiety and everything in between – and helped thousands to reconsider the way they think, feel and navigate the world. So, when de Botton took to the stage at Stylist Live this weekend, we knew we were in for a truly transformative talk.

Speaking on the main stage, de Botton began by presenting the large crowd with a definition of trauma as “pain that has not been understood or contextualised” – and went on to talk about how the trauma we experience during childhood has the power to stop us from being our authentic self.