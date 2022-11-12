Stylist Live 2022: presenter Alex Jones’s life lessons, from the strength of female friendship to the superpower of resilience
Alex Jones opened up about what she’s learned (and what lessons are still left to come) on day two of Stylist Live.
Alex Jones may have been on our screens for decades, but she admits there’s still plenty that she doesn’t know. Taking to the stage on day two of Stylist Live, Jones told the crowd that she regularly finds herself outside of her comfort zone when interviewing high-profile figures and politicians, but that she doesn’t let it stop her from achieving her goals.
Ahead of her new 10-part documentary Alex Jones: Making Babies (airing on W and UKTV in January), Jones shared that the experience of training as a fertility assistant for the show had been a life-changing one.
“The best way to really get under the skin was for me to train, so I learned how to take blood and do observations. But I guess what it really taught me is how to be a great human being, because all these people – fertility assistants, doctors, nurses – they are the best. The kindness they show their patients, the amount of support, empathy and warmth. These are all things we take for granted when we look at our NHS.”
Opening up about her own fertility struggles, Jones explained that she doesn’t think we talk openly enough about the topic. “For some reason we can talk about alcoholism, we talk about mental health, nothing is off limits these days. But for some reason, creating life and having babies is still taboo.
“You never know what’s going on in somebody’s life,” she continued. “Some people choose not to have children. Some people yearn to have children and then there are those that aren’t sure. But the point is that everybody is going through something privately, and even though we talk a good game, I think we’re too quick to judge and criticise.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Jones spoke about suffering from imposter syndrome and how she turned what felt like failure into drive.
“I think being able to dust yourself off and start again is pretty much a superpower,” she shared. “When I experience a set-back, I give myself a day of grace, and then the next day I get back on it. But I do think that as a woman, our natural setting is to look at our achievements and feel grateful and think that we’re so lucky, but then forget the hard work it took for us to get there.”
On the power of female friendships, Jones also shared: “There’s nothing like a night with the girls. They are everything to me. I rely on them for a reality check, for support, for marital counselling.
“It’s truly the most cathartic thing in the world to sit down and open a bottle of wine or a have a cup of tea and just have a good chat with friends.”
We couldn’t agree more.
Images: Bronac McNeill