Elsewhere in the interview, Jones spoke about suffering from imposter syndrome and how she turned what felt like failure into drive.

“I think being able to dust yourself off and start again is pretty much a superpower,” she shared. “When I experience a set-back, I give myself a day of grace, and then the next day I get back on it. But I do think that as a woman, our natural setting is to look at our achievements and feel grateful and think that we’re so lucky, but then forget the hard work it took for us to get there.”

On the power of female friendships, Jones also shared: “There’s nothing like a night with the girls. They are everything to me. I rely on them for a reality check, for support, for marital counselling.

“It’s truly the most cathartic thing in the world to sit down and open a bottle of wine or a have a cup of tea and just have a good chat with friends.”

We couldn’t agree more.