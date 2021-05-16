The show, which was launched back in 1974 as part of another show called Grandstand before becoming its own standalone series in 2001, has had a number of different hosts throughout its over 40-year history, including Gary Lineker, Manish Bhasin and, most recently, Dan Walker. The latter is stepping down from his role as host after 12 years.

Responding to the news in a column for BBC Sport, Scott said she was excited to take on the role and thanked the team behind the show for trusting her with the position.

“When I was a kid, I would never have watched television and thought someone like me could be presenting a programme like Football Focus,” she wrote. “For the BBC to trust me with this role and allow me to be my true, authentic self means a lot.”