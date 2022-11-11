Stylist Live 2022: Alex Scott shares her biggest life lessons and learnings over the years
The broadcaster and former footballer discussed her biggest learnings over the years, from her therapy to the meaning of success
If there’s a woman who continues to inspire us all, it’s Alex Scott. The broadcaster and former England and Arsenal player has been vocal about a variety of topics, including racism, online abuse, misogyny and so much more.
Despite these challenges, she continues to thrive and motivate us, and today she revealed some of her biggest life lessons at Stylist Live 2022.
Taking to the stage at Truman Brewery in east London, Scott shared her story, insight and words of wisdom to hundreds of Stylist Live guests, revealing some of the most important things she’s learned over the years – including what she believes success looks like.
“I think success looks different for different people. Success isn’t always about shiny trophies or that sort of thing. It’s seeing my mum happy when I take her out to a theatre show or going around on a day off to spend time with my family,” she says.
Scott, who recently released her autobiography, How (Not) To Be Strong, also discussed the process of working on the book and how going to therapy helped to inspire her.
“I’ve been to therapy and I knew I wanted to just get it off my own chest,” she reveals. “There’s a letter to my mum towards the end of the book, and there’s stuff that I just needed to say. It was like a personal diary. It was me just getting it off my chest and telling my story.”
While discussing her book, Scott opened up about the trauma she’s faced in the aftermath of its release.
“I would say the last couple of weeks took me through a lot of trauma. Again, I would say the next month or the next year, the happiness will then set in, but the last couple of weeks have been really tough because not only have I written the book but then every day I [have been] talking about past events, and that trauma and the emotion – reliving everything – was super hard.”
Amid this busy period of her life, the former footballer also discussed the challenges of navigating through her busy schedule – including heading to the World Cup which is taking place in Qatar.
“It looks like this amazing lifestyle constantly working which I’m so grateful for, but then I’m getting on a plane to go to the World Cup and this will be my second World Cup I’m working in and I know the responsibility I hold sitting in a country that [sees] women as second class citizens.”
The location of the 2022 World Cup has been a source of controversy due to the country’s views on women’s rights, homosexuality and more. And while Scott will be working during this period, she feels an immense amount of responsibility to still speak up.
“I take a lot of responsibility for being that woman on that panel to have a voice and not let that stuff just slide.”
Scott has continued to make history over the years, and she’s become an inspirational figure to us all. In 2021, she presented at the landmark Euro 2020 and Tokyo 2020 games, and by taking over hosting duties on BBC One’s Football Focus, she became the first female presenter in its 47-year history.
And while these accomplishments continue to inspire us, Scott insists there is a lot she is still learning.
“I say the biggest learning – and highlight of the year – is absolutely the book,” she says. “When people say ask me what my proudest achievement is, it comes down to that because thinking about the young girl in the football cage not far from here, I never thought I’d be able to write my own book [and] tell my story with the whole truth and honesty in the way that I did.
“But here we are, and it’s out there in the world. I still can’t believe the impact [it’s having]. Just telling my story and being honest resonated with so many people. It just makes me so proud and so inspired by the messages that I continue to receive about it.”
Image: Bronac McNeil