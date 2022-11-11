Taking to the stage at Truman Brewery in east London, Scott shared her story, insight and words of wisdom to hundreds of Stylist Live guests, revealing some of the most important things she’s learned over the years – including what she believes success looks like.

“I think success looks different for different people. Success isn’t always about shiny trophies or that sort of thing. It’s seeing my mum happy when I take her out to a theatre show or going around on a day off to spend time with my family,” she says.

Scott, who recently released her autobiography, How (Not) To Be Strong, also discussed the process of working on the book and how going to therapy helped to inspire her.

“I’ve been to therapy and I knew I wanted to just get it off my own chest,” she reveals. “There’s a letter to my mum towards the end of the book, and there’s stuff that I just needed to say. It was like a personal diary. It was me just getting it off my chest and telling my story.”