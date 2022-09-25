Alex Scott is no stranger to success. Since she retired from international football back in 2017 with 140 England caps under her belt, the former Arsenal player has become one of the most recognisable sports presenters on TV – making history in 2018 as the first female pundit on Sky Sports Super Sunday.

But amid her success, Scott has been subjected to an onslaught of racial and misogynistic abuse on social media – the mental impact of which she has spoken openly about in a new interview with The Times.