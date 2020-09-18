The multi-award-winning singer recently revealed that she suffers all the same kind of doubts and insecurities as the rest of us when it comes to her role as an artist; despite having made a name for herself in the industry since the turn of the millennium.

“I have felt like an outsider,” Keys tells the BBC, in a new profile by music reporter Mark Savage. “I think I learned along the way how to fit into multiple circumstances in different places, different spaces, different people. But I always felt like I was from another planet or another time, and I didn’t really belong here.

“Like I was somehow dropped in this era and I was like, ‘Wait, how did I get here?’” she adds.