Alicia Silverstone’s TikTok response to being body-shamed is pretty iconic
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The Clueless star took to TikTok to call out a body-shaming post she saw on social media.
There’s no nostalgic character loved more than Cher from Clueless. The iconic film and even more iconic character is admired by many and has been a staple for film and fashion lovers since its debut in 1995.
And with our love of the film and its main protagonist, comes a real appreciation for actor Alicia Silverstone, with many determined to protect the star at all costs – which is why fans rushed to support the star in a recent TikTok video which has made the rounds on social media.
Silverstone shared a video with her 3.8 million TikTok followers, which included a photo of herself in a blue slip dress and the image was captioned: “Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo”.
In the video, Silverstone shows the photo and the caption and brilliantly responds to the body-shaming post with a middle finger and a smile – all set to the song “abcdefu” by GAYLE.
She captioned the video: “Damn. I think I look good ”
The clip, which gained over 4.3 million views, saw many comments in support of the actor.
“Girl you look good! They’re just trying to make money off your haters,” wrote one user, while another commented: “I feel like I’m seeing more fat-shaming these days in response to the body positivity movement and it really sucks. You look amazing and the fact that this video needed to be made is discouraging.”
A third said: “Not only is it toxic to you but it’s damaging to everyone. The practice needs to be shamed out of existence.”
This isn’t the first time Silverstone has been vocal about body-shaming and sharing the struggles of living in the public eye.
In a 2020 interview with the Guardian, Silverstone shared that she struggled with body-shaming after filming 1997’s Batman & Robin, where she was nicknamed “Fatgirl” by the paparazzi while promoting the film.
“They would make fun of my body when I was younger,” she said. “It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”
And a recent fan TikTok showed tabloid articles from the 1990s, which compared Silverstone to “Babe the pig” – yes, you read that correctly.
Silverstone’s experience in the public eye has been plagued by comments on her weight pretty much since she entered the industry in the 90s.
It’s good to see she is able to call this out and doesn’t have to endure the unwarranted criticism without saying how she feels – and it’s clear that fans of the star are right there with her, ready to call out any BS that may come her way.
Image: Getty