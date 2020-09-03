The longer we live with coronavirus, the more we learn about it. From discovering that losing your sense of taste and smell is a key symptom to finding out more about treatments which help patients to recover, there’s plenty of things scientists know now that they didn’t at the beginning of the pandemic.

One of the biggest mysteries about coronavirus that still remains, however, is the phenomenon of ‘long Covid’.

Defined by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) as “illness in people who have either recovered from Covid-19 but are still reporting lasting effects of the infection or have had the usual symptoms for far longer than would be expected,” long Covid has left some people who contracted Covid-19 at the beginning of the pandemic with long-lasting, puzzling symptoms – and no one really knows why.