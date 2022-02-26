Amanda Bynes has filed to end her 9 year conservatorship, enabling her to “live free of any constraint”
Amanda Bynes has filed a petition to end her nearly 9 year conservatorship, citing a “desire to live free of any constraint.”
Bynes, who starred in the likes of The Amanda Show and Hairspray, has been under the conservatorship of her mother, Lynn, since 2013 after the actor allegedly set a driveway on fire and was hospitalised on an involuntary psychiatric hold.
However, court documents submitted this week show that Bynes “has no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing, or ability to modulate mood and affect, and suffers no thought disorders,” according to her psychiatrist.
“Ms. Bynes contends her condition has improved, and protection of the court is no longer necessary,” her lawyer wrote.
Bynes’ mother supports the termination of the conservatorship and a hearing expected to end it has been set for 22 March.
“This conservatorship that Lynn brought has always been intended to be temporary, and Lynn is extremely happy and thrilled and proud of Amanda and ready to terminate this conservatorship based on the hard work Amanda has done,” said Lynn’s legal team.
Bynes has remained out of the film and television spotlight for over a decade, with her last film credit listed as 2010’s Easy A. According to the filing, the 35-year-old is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, and has been living in a “structured community for women” since 2020.
The #FreeBritney movement, which helped see Britney Spears released from her “abusive” 13-year conservatorship, has placed the narrative around ‘troubled’ celebrities, their mental health and the role we as the audience play in it firmly into the spotlight.
While it has never been suggested that Bynes’ conservatorship exercised unnecessary control, the very public events that led up to it played out on a global stage. And sadly, like Britney, the tabloid and paparazzi culture that we (perhaps inadvertently) spurred on was at the centre of it.
So after years of being fodder for media scandals, it’s incredible to hear that Bynes has developed a “sustainable routine” and “consistently earns above average grades”. “She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes,” added her lawyer in a statement.
It’s too early to say whether Bynes will ever return to our screens, or to public life at all. But in the age of instantaneous celebrity access and parasocial relationships, it’s important to remember that she’s not just a cultural figure – she’s a real person, with real needs and her own life to live.
Whatever method that grants her safety, happiness, security and fulfillment is all that we should be wishing for.
