Amanda Bynes has filed to end her 9 year conservatorship

Amanda Bynes has filed a petition to end her nearly 9 year conservatorship, citing a “desire to live free of any constraint.”

Bynes, who starred in the likes of The Amanda Show and Hairspray, has been under the conservatorship of her mother, Lynn, since 2013 after the actor allegedly set a driveway on fire and was hospitalised on an involuntary psychiatric hold.

However, court documents submitted this week show that Bynes “has no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing, or ability to modulate mood and affect, and suffers no thought disorders,” according to her psychiatrist.

“Ms. Bynes contends her condition has improved, and protection of the court is no longer necessary,” her lawyer wrote.