Amanda Gorman: “One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat”

Last year, the world was introduced to Amanda Gorman at Joe Biden’s inauguration. She was America’s first ever National Youth Poet Laureate and the youngest poet ever to perform at a presidential inauguration. Her poem, titled The Hill We Climb, was a rousing call for unity just weeks after armed insurrectionists stormed the US capitol. With her words, Gorman painted a picture of the country Biden and Harris’s administration is inheriting – but spoke of hope for the country and its future.

“We will not march back to what was, but move to what shall be: a country that is bruised but whole, benevolent but bold, fierce and free,” she said.