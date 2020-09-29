Amanda Seyfried’s baby boy news is going viral for all the right reasons
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
Here’s why Amanda Seyfried’s selfless baby announcement is such a breath of fresh air.
If you’re looking for a ray of sunshine right now, Amanda Seyfried – aka the standout star of the Mamma Mia! movies – has confirmed that she and her husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed a baby boy into their family.
And the actor, who is also a parent to three-year-old daughter Nina, made sure to share the news in as selfless and impactful a way as possible.
That’s right: rather than sell their baby’s first photos to the highest tabloid bidder, Seyfried and Sadoski have decided to instead confirm the birth of their son via a joint statement to charitable organisations INARA and War Child.
And this statement was shared alongside a photo of the newborn, which the charities posted to their official Instagram accounts.
“Since the birth of our daughter three years ago, our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives”, it reads.
“With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”
INARA, of course, provides access to life-saving and life-altering medical assistance to children impacted by war.
War Child, similarly, works,to improve the resilience and wellbeing of children living with violence and armed conflict.
Seyfried and Sadoski’s decision to share their news with the two charities first has gone down an absolute treat with social media users.
“Congrats and well done,” reads one comment. “Cheering for your family and for your amazing work.”
“This is brilliant,” reads another.
And still one more says: “SHUT THE FRONT DOOR! Guys, congrats! Wishing the best to this beautiful family.”
Seyfried, who previously joked that motherhood was probably the “biggest risk” she would ever take, went viral in 2017 for shutting down parent-shamers on social media.
In a series of tweets, she fired back at the people who believe they have the right to comment on a woman’s choices, writing: “Breastfeeding is awesome. Formula is awesome. Feeding your baby is awesome.”
Then, quoting writer and activist Maureen Shaw on the stigma attached to breastfeeding (despite society’s obsession with breasts), Seyfried added: “‘Breasts are intended to feed babies.
“With all our progress on feminist issues, how can such a simple biological imperative remain so stigmatised?
“In a word: sex. We live in a culture comfortable with exploiting breasts to sell burgers, for goodness sake.’”
Hear bloody hear.
Images: Getty