Amanda Seyfried’s baby boy news is going viral for all the right reasons

That’s right: rather than sell their baby’s first photos to the highest tabloid bidder, Seyfried and Sadoski have decided to instead confirm the birth of their son via a joint statement to charitable organisations INARA and War Child.

And this statement was shared alongside a photo of the newborn, which the charities posted to their official Instagram accounts.

“Since the birth of our daughter three years ago, our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives”, it reads.

“With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”