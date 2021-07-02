Amber Heard’s baby photos carry more than one important message to take note of
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Amber Heard just broke any lingering stigma around unmarried women who decide to have children.
Amber Heard has shared the news that she gave birth to her first child earlier this year.
The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday 1 July, uploading a photograph of her newborn daughter Oonagh Paige.
It’s wonderful news to hear, but there are also a couple of important messages in the caption that Heard wrote alongside the picture.
“I’m so excited to share this news with you,” Heard started the post with. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.”
The actor – who is in a relationship with Bianca Butti – then addressed the outdated societal expectation that a woman needs to be married to have a baby.
“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she wrote.
“I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”
Heard continued: “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”
The star is, of course, right: a woman’s decision to have a baby should only become public if and when she wants to, but tabloids so often take this into their own hands.
“My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” Heard signed off the post with.
“She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”
Heard isn’t the only high-profile woman to share an empowering baby announcement in recent months.
Earlier this year, Paloma Faith shared a refreshingly honest post about the reality of a C-section and losing blood during a painful birth.
And last year, Laura Whitmore published a pregnancy post in which she said she “just wanted to spread some love” while also asking for “our privacy respected.”
Congratulations to Heard!
Images: Getty