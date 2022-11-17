The trial – which came to an end on 1 June – took place after Depp accused his ex-wife of defaming him in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. The article did not name Depp, but he brought the legal proceedings to ‘clear his name’.

Heard countersued Depp for statements made by his former lawyer Adam Waldman, and in the end, the jury awarded Heard $2 million and Depp $15 million, which was capped at $10.35 million.

Both parties have since appealed the decision, with lawyers representing Heard describing the verdict as “inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent” in documents published online.