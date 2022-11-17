Amber Heard: 130 feminist organisations and campaigners have signed an open letter calling out the “vilification” of the actor
- Lauren Geall
The open letter calls out the online harassment and abuse directed at Amber Heard in the aftermath of her defamation trial against Johnny Depp.
Over 130 feminist organisations and experts have signed an open letter condemning the “vilification” of Aquaman actor Amber Heard following the high-profile defamation trial between her and her former husband Johnny Depp.
The letter, which has been signed by organisations including Refuge and the Women’s March Foundation, denounces the “unprecedented” vitriol directed at Heard and those who supported her before, during and after the trial, which took place in Virginia earlier this year.
“Much of this harassment was fuelled by disinformation, misogyny, biphobia, and a monetized social media environment where a woman’s allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault were mocked for entertainment,” the letter reads. “The same disinformation and victim-blaming tropes are now being used against others who have alleged abuse.”
The trial – which came to an end on 1 June – took place after Depp accused his ex-wife of defaming him in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. The article did not name Depp, but he brought the legal proceedings to ‘clear his name’.
Heard countersued Depp for statements made by his former lawyer Adam Waldman, and in the end, the jury awarded Heard $2 million and Depp $15 million, which was capped at $10.35 million.
Both parties have since appealed the decision, with lawyers representing Heard describing the verdict as “inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent” in documents published online.
However, it was beyond the walls of the court room on social media where the ramifications of the trial were truly felt. From TikTok clips mocking Heard’s testimony to videos using fake information to discredit her claims, the vitriol aimed at the actor was unprecedented in scale and severity.
In fact, in July, a report by Bot Sentinel – a non-partisan platform that uses AI to track harassment and tackle disinformation – found that Heard had been subjected to “one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberstalking by a group of Twitter accounts”.
The letter also commented on the impact the trial has had on discussions about domestic violence, calling out some of the damaging stereotypes which emerged as a result.
“In our opinion, the Depp v Heard verdict and continued discourse around it indicate a fundamental misunderstanding of intimate partner and sexual violence and how survivors respond to it,” it says.
“The damaging consequences of the spread of this misinformation are incalculable. We have grave concerns about the rising misuse of defamation suits to threaten and silence survivors.”
The letter continues: “We condemn the public shaming of Amber Heard and join in support of her. We support the ability of all to report intimate partner and sexual violence free of harassment and intimidation.”
Speaking in the aftermath of the verdict earlier this year, Heard commented on the role she felt social media had played during the trial.
“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” Heard said during an interview with NBC. “I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.
“But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”
