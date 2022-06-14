Amber Heard has spoken out in her first TV interview since the conclusion of her high-profile court battle with Johnny Depp.

Speaking during a sit-down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, the Aquaman star said the “hate and vitriol” that emerged on social media during the trial meant there wasn’t a “fair representation” of the proceedings online and described how it felt to deliver her testimony in a courtroom full of Depp supporters.

“Every single day, I passed three, four, sometimes six blocks lined with people holding signs saying ‘Burn the witch’ or ‘Death to Amber’,” she explained. “After three and a half weeks, when I took the stand, I saw a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans, who were vocal and energised.”