“I have always told the truth”: Amber Heard speaks out in her first interview since her trial against Johnny Depp
In her first interview since her high-profile defamation trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard spoke about the hate she’s received on social media over the last couple of months – and denied claims that she had lied about being a victim of domestic abuse.
Amber Heard has spoken out in her first TV interview since the conclusion of her high-profile court battle with Johnny Depp.
Speaking during a sit-down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, the Aquaman star said the “hate and vitriol” that emerged on social media during the trial meant there wasn’t a “fair representation” of the proceedings online and described how it felt to deliver her testimony in a courtroom full of Depp supporters.
“Every single day, I passed three, four, sometimes six blocks lined with people holding signs saying ‘Burn the witch’ or ‘Death to Amber’,” she explained. “After three and a half weeks, when I took the stand, I saw a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans, who were vocal and energised.”
She continued: “This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human.”
On 1 June, a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, ruled that Heard had defamed Depp three times in her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.
The jury also found that Depp was liable for one defamatory statement made by his former lawyer Adam Waldman, but the Pirates Of The Caribbean star was awarded substantially more in punitive and compensatory damages.
In another snippet from the interview – a full version of which will be aired later this week – Heard addressed the fact that the jury hadn’t believed her account of events, and said she would stand by her testimony “to her dying day”.
She also addressed claims made by Depp’s lawyers that she had failed to take responsibility for anything during the pair’s marriage, admitting that she had done and said “horrible, regrettable things” over the course of their time together.
“I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognisable to myself, ways – I have so much regret,” she told Guthrie. “I freely and openly and voluntarily talked about what I did – I talked about the horrible language, I talked about being pushed to the extent where I didn’t even know the difference between right and wrong.”
Since the verdict came in at the beginning of the month, both Heard and Depp have issued public statements responding to the jury’s findings, with the latter saying he was “truly humbled” by the decision that had been reached.
The pair’s legal teams have also appeared in separate TV interviews, with Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft revealing that the actor plans to appeal the verdict.
