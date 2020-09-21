Of course, while it’s always amazing to win big at an awards show, there’s much more to success than accolades and trophies.

And this is something Amy Schumer reminded us of when, taking to Instagram, she shared the acceptance speech she and her family had pre-recorded in the hope that her her series Amy Schumer Learns to Cook would take home its first award.

“Emmy loss,” Schumer captioned the clip, which featured her husband Chris Fischer, their son Gene, Gene’s nanny, Jane, and their dog Tati.

“The vid we made in case we won. We lost to Cheer!” she wrote, adding, “I loved Cheer!”

Watch Amy Schumer’s 2020 Emmys speech below: