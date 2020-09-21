Emmys 2020: Amy Schumer lost at the Emmys, but still shared her acceptance speech
- Kayleigh Dray
Amy Schumer lost to Netflix’s Cheer at the 2020 Emmy Awards, yet still shared her acceptance speech. Here’s why that’s such a big deal.
It was a big night for Netflix’s Cheer at last night’s Emmys.
The reality docuseries, which follows the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer team, beat Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, We’re Here, and Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break & Pasta Night and in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.
“All of us owe a great debt of thanks to the good people of Navarro College, who opened up their lives and their Cheer program to us,” said director Greg Whiteley. “We share this award with all of them.”
Of course, while it’s always amazing to win big at an awards show, there’s much more to success than accolades and trophies.
And this is something Amy Schumer reminded us of when, taking to Instagram, she shared the acceptance speech she and her family had pre-recorded in the hope that her her series Amy Schumer Learns to Cook would take home its first award.
“Emmy loss,” Schumer captioned the clip, which featured her husband Chris Fischer, their son Gene, Gene’s nanny, Jane, and their dog Tati.
“The vid we made in case we won. We lost to Cheer!” she wrote, adding, “I loved Cheer!”
Watch Amy Schumer’s 2020 Emmys speech below:
“This video they’ll play if we win an Emmy. Jane, who do we want to thank?” Schumer asked Jane, spotlighting her as a major contributor to the Food Network series.
Smiling, Jane replied: “Thanks for the people who are watching our show, thanks for all the support and love. Thank you Food Network, thanks to Amy especially and Chris, and this little guy [Gene].”
Nodding, Schumer continued: “And we thank Gene and we want to thank everybody at the Food Network.”
Schumer’s fans on Instagram have, naturally, applauded her decision to share the video regardless.
“Such a great show. You should definitely continue. There is not much to laugh about lately and this show made me cry laughing every time. Nice job,” wrote one.
“You are Emmy winners in my heart. I love your show,” added another.
Another said: “I’m sorry you lost but it makes me so happy to see the face of the show (aka Jane). I hope there is another season!”
And one more noted: “Your show was a bright light in a very dark world right now….thank you!”
Schumer’s decision to share her acceptance speech is a firm reminder of a very important fact: only you determine what it truly means to be a winner.
And, to paraphrase the late Duke Snider, that doesn’t have to mean coming in first place: if you give 100%, if you’re proud of what you’ve achieved, if you gave it your very best, then that’s it. You’re a winner.
End of.
