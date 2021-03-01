Andra Day, who starred has won acclaim for her performance as the titular character in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, has won a Golden Globe. Clearly stunned after being named Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Day – who appeared via video link due to Covid-19 restrictions – said: “Sorry, y’all, so, OK… can you just give me the paper, please? I don’t want to forget anyone.” Then, steadying herself, Day continued: “I would just want to say thank you so much to God, Christ, my faithful and true with no shame. Thank you so much for bringing me through and getting me through.”

You may also like Golden Globes 2021: Jane Fonda addresses Golden Globes controversy in powerful acceptance speech

Day went on to thank the usual suspects – her parents, loved ones, and the cast and crew of The United States vs. Billie Holiday – as well as the other brilliant women nominated in her category. “I’m in the presence of giants with Viola Davis, Frances McDormand, Vanessa Kirby and Carey Mulligan,” she said. “You inspire me so much.”

Finally, Day made sure to pay tribute to Holiday herself. “Thank you to the amazing transformative, dynamic, Billie Holiday, who just transformed me with this role, and with her presence and her spirit,” she said simply. “I love you all so much. Thank you, everyone… god bless and thank y’all.”

You may also like Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman’s wife delivers emotional acceptance speech on late actor’s behalf

Her heartfelt reaction to winning has gone down an absolute storm on social media, with many falling over themselves to pile praise on Day’s “beautiful” speech. “What a moment!” tweeted one. “The award for most humble and cute award speech goes to Andra Day!” added another. And still one more said: “I’m so happy for Andra Day! Sis had a speech PREPARED. YES.”

The United States vs Billie Holiday marks the first lead onscreen role for Day, making her a first-time Golden Globes winner. In doing so, she has become only the second Black performer to claim the prize; the first, of course, was Whoopi Goldberg, who picked up the prestigious award a whopping 35 years ago for The Color Purple. It’s worth noting, then, that, earlier this month, the Globes came under fierce scrutiny after a Los Angeles Times story revealed that the organisation behind the awards event, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, does not have any Black members. The HFPA has since released a statement saying it is “fully committed” to diversifying its membership. And, during the ceremony on Sunday, three current members, including HFPA President Ali Sar, also addressed the controversy, promising “a more inclusive future.”