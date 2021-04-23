Angelina Jolie gets frank about how divorce has really affected her career

Divorce is something that so many women find themselves navigating. In fact, 2019 statistics found that 42% of marriages end in divorce in the UK.

Although many divorces are a positive and necessary step for both people involved, there’s no doubt that most separations are emotional and difficult to steer through, especially if children are involved.

That’s why it’s often pretty reassuring to hear that nobody is immune from the difficulties that divorce can bring to families – even the rich and famous.