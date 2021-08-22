Posting a photo of a letter she had received from a teenage girl in Afghanistan, Jolie – who is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees – said she had joined Instagram to share “the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights,” including the people of Afghanistan who “are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely” during the Taliban takeover.

“I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago,” Jolie wrote.

“It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country,” she continued. “To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand.