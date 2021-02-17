For five years, Anna Delvey was the charming German heiress who had taken the New York party scene by storm. But, in the middle of 2018, a big exposé in New York Magazine went viral and the truth came out: Anna Delvey was, in fact, Anna Sorokin. And she wasn’t an heiress; she was a fraudster.

You may also like Netflix’s Inventing Anna: the cast for Shondaland’s true crime series is beyond incredible

In the article, it was revealed that the fake heiress’ enormous trust fund didn’t actually exist. The Russian-born Sorokin had dreamed it up in order to con hundreds of thousands of pounds out of hoteliers, restaurateurs, and her stunned socialite friends alike. On 9 May 2019, the so-called “Soho grifter” was charged with grand larceny, theft of services, and larceny in the second degree. She was hit with a $24,000 fine, ordered to pay reparations of about $199,000, and given a sentence of four to 12 years in state prison.

The trial, and Sorokin’s story, captivated people all over the world. And so, somewhat unsurprisingly, Sorokin has become something of a cultural phenomenon, with the likes of Shonda Rhimes and Netflix joining forces to bring her unbelievable tale to the small screen. HBO, too, has snapped up the rights to a book written by Sorokin’s former friend, Rachel Williams.

Sorokin is keen to reclaim control of her own narrative, however. And so, following her release from prison last week, she’s announced that she’s launching her own vlogging channel, Anna Delvey TV. “So many people I see are trying to tell my narrative,” she explained to Insider. “I just decided to do something on my own”.

Sorokin added: “I just got out of prison, like two days ago. So it‘s me getting all this stuff from Sephora, me opening a bank account as soon as I get permission from my parole officer. I‘m going to see my parole officer Tuesday for the first time. Things like that. “It‘s a way to control what I want to tell.”

Sorokin also told Insider that she’s set to work writing her own book, which will feature her “take on the criminal justice system and jail experience”. “I have to deal with the consequences of my actions, yeah,” she said. “But to just sit around and just think about everything I’ve done – it‘s not going to change it. “I don‘t know. It would be a huge waste of my time.”

Anna Delvey (right) at a party in New York in 2014.

It’s worth noting that Netflix paid Sorokin some $320,000 for the rights to adapt her life story into a TV series. According to public records, she has already used $199,000 of the money to pay restitution to the banks, plus another $24,000 to settle state fines. It remains to be seen when Anna Delvey TV will become available for streaming, or how successful it will be. But, considering how much intrigue the so-called ‘fake heiress’ commands, we have a feeling a fair few people will be tuning in…

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy