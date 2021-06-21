Anna Paquin’s marriage to Stephen Moyer does not change her sexuality

Fans of HBO’s True Blood positively lost their minds when Anna Paquin (aka Sookie Stackhouse) tied the knot IRL with co-star Stephen Moyer – as in, yes, the same man who portrayed her character’s onscreen love interest, Bill Compton – in 2010. However, Paquin has now addressed the manner in which her marriage was reported during a chat on The Jess Cagle Podcast, explaining that it led many to “erase” her bisexuality.

Paquin, who came out as bisexual 11 years ago, says that she was “assumed to be straight” because she married a man. “If I had fallen in love with a woman and lived happily ever after, I would still be bisexual,” the actor says. “That wouldn’t erase that.” She adds: “It just felt weird being assumed to be straight because I was married to a man.”

During the podcast, Paquin addressed the negative stereotypes that surround bisexuality, noting that too many people still associate it with polyamory and open relationships. Sadly, though, she says she has found it difficult to publicly challenge these misconceptions, as “people are very quick to say ‘Oh that’s too much information, don’t tell me what goes on in your bedroom.’”

“I’m like ‘I didn’t!’” Paquin continues, addressing the double standards that people in the LGBTQ+ community are regularly confronted with. “One day there will be a time when it just won’t be a big deal. But while it’s still literally illegal and punishable by death to be LGBTQ+ in multiple countries across the planet then, yeah, I’m gonna keep talking about it!” Watch below: Anna Paquin came out as bisexual in 2010 when she appeared in a PSA video promoting the Give A Damn campaign, which features celebrities speaking out for equality.

Paquin, who is currently starring in British dramedy, Flack, adds: “I have always been very vocal about our community but the concept of why – other than basic human rights – is personal.” You can listen to Anna Paquin’s interview in full via The Jess Cagle podcast.

