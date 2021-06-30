Murphy continued: “A lot of people are going to think that I sound like I’m playing a tiny violin for myself. ‘Oh, you’re rich and famous. Why the fuck are you sad? You have nothing to be sad about.’ But I’m not going to post photos of me covered in my own snot, lying on the floor, unable to get up. I don’t want people to have to see that.”

Murphy added that, while she was excited to get started with her first post-Schitt’s Creek role, the start of lockdown – and the subsequent delay of shooting on Kevin Can F*** Himself – was almost a blessing in disguise.

“As excited as I was to get this huge part on [Kevin], I do not think if I had gone to work when I was supposed to work, I would have been able to do my job,” she explained.