On Tuesday 16 March, three deadly shootings were carried out at spas in Atlanta, Georgia, leaving eight people dead and one wounded.

Six of those killed were Asian women, and South Korea’s foreign ministry has said four were of Korean ethnicity. All but two of the victims have been identified so far: Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Julie Park, and Hyeon Jeong Park.

Elcias R Hernandez-Ortiz was identified as having been injured.