Has the #BeKind movement made the world a kinder place?

When the news of Caroline Flack’s death first broke a year ago on 15 February, social media was inundated with posts compelling us to #BeKind.

The horror of her loss forced us all to reflect on our actions. The ‘Be Kind’ campaign, which began life in 2015 as a charity aimed at providing kindness education in schools, was transformed into a social media movement which called for more compassion and empathy both on and offline.

In the aftermath, it felt like the message might be getting through. From salons ditching gossip magazines to a surge in ‘random acts of kindness’ during the pandemic, there was a sense that the #BeKind movement had succeeded in bringing the power of kindness into the public imagination.