Bella Thorne has opened up about her disturbing experiences of being sexualised as a child when auditioning and meeting with powerful male executives in Hollywood.

In a recent conversation with Emily Ratajkowski on the High Low With EmRata podcast, the actor spoke candidly about being rejected for a role at the age of 10 because an unnamed casting director accused her of flirting with him.

“I had a director give me feedback once and I was 10,” she explained. “The casting director calls my agent and the agent calls my mom, and they’re like, ‘So she’s not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him and it made him really uncomfortable.’