The undisputed king of wildlife television, Sir David Attenborough has worked tirelessly to introduce generations to the wonders of the world for more than 60 years – and his shows are every bit as popular today as they were when he scripted and presented his landmark 13-part series Life on Earth way back in 1979.

Why? Well, because Attenborough – who turned 91 this year (8 May) – doesn’t just make nature shows: he brings the natural world, in all of its glory, into our living rooms. His narration is compelling and engaging, his manner warm and almost grandfatherly. And, despite calling upon his studies in geology, geography, biology, zoology, botany, anthropology and more during each and every single episode, he does not remain cool and aloof.

Instead, Attenborough is the Willy Wonka of the natural world, treating each and every documentary as a complex story about our planet. He recognises our excitement, feeds our fascination, reawakens our childish curiosities, and forces us to wake up to the fact that the world needs us to look after it.