Halloween 2022: the best celebrity costumes, from Lizzo to Ariana Grande

Lauren Geall
Lizzo

Check out some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes for 2022 from the likes of Lizzo, Ariana Grande and more.

Halloween weekend has finally arrived – and as usual, our favourite celebrities have been pulling out all the stops to bring us some brilliant and hilarious costumes.

Last year we were treated to an impressive array of looks, from Chloe Bailey’s take on Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character Lola, to Kerry Washington’s Squid Game contestant look.  

And this year is no different. Ahead of the arrival of Halloween itself tomorrow, plenty of celebrities have been taking to Instagram to share their creative looks with their fans.  

While the costumes may not be *that* spooky, it’s fun to look through all the pictures and see everyone getting in the spirit – and you may even get some inspiration for your 2023 costume in the process. 

So, without further ado, here’s our pick of the best celebrity Halloween costumes for 2022. Happy scrolling!

  • Lizzo

    You can always count on Lizzo to deliver a stand-out Halloween look, and her incredible take on Marge Simpson is nothing short of spectacular. 11/10 for effort.

  • Rebel Wilson

    Rebel Wilson teamed up with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma and some of her friends to bring us this unparalleled Barbie ensemble look.

  • Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies

    Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies may have been a bit early to the Halloween club (as their caption points out, they put their outfits together in May), but they still hit the nail on the head with this take on Jane Lynch and Jennifer Coolidge’s characters in the dog show mockumentary Best in Show.

    If you keep scrolling, you’ll see the pair also dressed up as numerous other characters from the show.

  • Meghan Thee Stallion

    Megan Thee Stallion got in early with her Halloween look this year, opting for an iconic pumpkin head vibe.

  • Vanessa Hudgens

    Vanessa Hudgens showed off her darker side with her take on a Black Swan-esque look. Those feathers are seriously impressive.

  • Jennifer Garner showed off two looks in this video of her chilling at home with her (ghostly) dog. 

