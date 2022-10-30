Halloween 2022: the best celebrity costumes, from Lizzo to Ariana Grande
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Check out some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes for 2022 from the likes of Lizzo, Ariana Grande and more.
Halloween weekend has finally arrived – and as usual, our favourite celebrities have been pulling out all the stops to bring us some brilliant and hilarious costumes.
Last year we were treated to an impressive array of looks, from Chloe Bailey’s take on Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character Lola, to Kerry Washington’s Squid Game contestant look.
And this year is no different. Ahead of the arrival of Halloween itself tomorrow, plenty of celebrities have been taking to Instagram to share their creative looks with their fans.
While the costumes may not be *that* spooky, it’s fun to look through all the pictures and see everyone getting in the spirit – and you may even get some inspiration for your 2023 costume in the process.
So, without further ado, here’s our pick of the best celebrity Halloween costumes for 2022. Happy scrolling!
Lizzo
Rebel Wilson
Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies
Meghan Thee Stallion
Vanessa Hudgens
Image: Getty