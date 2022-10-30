Halloween weekend has finally arrived – and as usual, our favourite celebrities have been pulling out all the stops to bring us some brilliant and hilarious costumes.

Last year we were treated to an impressive array of looks, from Chloe Bailey’s take on Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character Lola, to Kerry Washington’s Squid Game contestant look.

And this year is no different. Ahead of the arrival of Halloween itself tomorrow, plenty of celebrities have been taking to Instagram to share their creative looks with their fans.