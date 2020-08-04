Meghan Markle’s most powerful and inspirational quotes

Meghan Markle has never been one to stay quiet in the face of injustice.

From her childhood to her time in the royal family, Meghan has repeatedly spoken up for the causes she believes in, from abortion and mental health to period poverty and gender equality.

And despite all the criticism thrown at her over the last couple of years, Meghan continues to use her voice to inspire change – since she and Prince Harry stepped back from royal life earlier this year, the ex-Duchess of Sussex has spoken out about the work that needs to be done to tackle racism across the world in the wake of George Floyd’s death.