“There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.”

Those famous words were printed on Starbucks coffee cups long before we relied on the internet for inspirational quotes. Coined decades ago by US politician Madeleine Albright, the phrase has been repeated so often that it tends to be accepted as motivational gospel.

In recent years, the soundbite has undergone some re-evaluation. In an episode of political TV drama Scandal, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) tells a woman who uses it that actually, “There's a special place in hell for women who spout that tired quote to justify their bad behaviour.” And when 79-year-old Albright recycled her own quote while campaigning for Hillary Clinton, she was slated for trying to “shame” American women into voting for the only female candidate.

But there's a reason why Albright’s words still resonate. Feminism means giving a leg-up to others when you can, rather than pulling up the ladder behind you; it means backing other women's goals, even when you're doing just fine. When it comes to female power, particularly in the workplace, there should be enough to go around – and there are few things better than collaborating with a crack team of brilliant women.