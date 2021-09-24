Beyoncé’s emotional letter about turning 40 is all kinds of inspiring

Disputing society’s toxic idea that women should mourn the end of their 30s (and their supposed youth), Beyoncé continues: “I’m so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN! Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to be old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F’D UP.

“This has absolutely been the best I’ve felt in my life. This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment. It’s the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times.

“I thought I knew that at 21 or 30, but I didn’t.”