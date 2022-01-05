So much of social media is adhering to certain trends and appearing a particular way – appearing “cool” – and Beyoncé doesn’t try to (after all she doesn’t need to). Whenever she posts on Instagram, it always stands out as she has an almost old-school approach to posting photos that reminds you of that older cousin or young auntie in your family and it’s something I’ve noticed in her soon-to-be 10-year reign on Instagram.

While Beyoncé may still be a mystery, her lack of Instagram cool is something we now know about the singer that we didn’t before. And while everyone else is running from one Instagram trend to another, she is there perfectly dressed, perfectly poised, lips pursed at the ready for all to admire.

As we continue to watch Ms Knowles-Carter, it’ll be exciting to see her continue to come into her own.

And with news of Beyoncé joining TikTok and even her mother, Tina Lawson, getting her own Facebook Watch show, I feel like the rich auntie vibes are about to accelerate in 2022 and I for one can’t wait.