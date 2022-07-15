TikTok: it’s the app we hate to love, where we scroll too much and find ourselves hours deep into the most random yet fascinating of content. True crime, fashion tips, viral memes and meal inspiration – it has it all. And now it’s sure to have a new top creator: Queen Bey.

The notoriously private star has, it seems, succumbed to the social media giant, making her debut on 14 July. Predictably, in just 24 hours, the singer has racked up more than 3.5 million followers.