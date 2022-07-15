Beyoncé has finally joined TikTok and fans are (rightfully) losing their minds
Hold up – Queen Bey has joined TikTok. Let the hours of scrolling commence.
TikTok: it’s the app we hate to love, where we scroll too much and find ourselves hours deep into the most random yet fascinating of content. True crime, fashion tips, viral memes and meal inspiration – it has it all. And now it’s sure to have a new top creator: Queen Bey.
The notoriously private star has, it seems, succumbed to the social media giant, making her debut on 14 July. Predictably, in just 24 hours, the singer has racked up more than 3.5 million followers.
Huge news indeed.
In her first ever post, Beyoncé shared a compilation of fan videos to her latest track, Break My Soul, which comes straight from her seventh studio album, Renaissance Act 1.
An instant hit with fans, the track landed Bey her 41st top 40 single as a solo artist in the US, and prompted a million memes alongside it.
“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” the singer wrote. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B.”
And the good news continues. Beyoncé’s entire catalog is now available to use on the app, so expect plenty more viral sounds straight from the Beyhive.
It’s left us wondering what could be next for our new favourite TikTokker? Dance challenges with Blue Ivy? BTS in the studio with Jay-Z?
We can only hope.
Images: Getty