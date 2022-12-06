Billie Eilish is one of the world’s most influential women, but she has a tricky relationship with power
- Chloe Gray
- Published
As well as discussing fame at 14, the singer also revealed her personal favourite song from her incredible catalogue.
Billie Eilish is one of the most influential women in the world. With 107 million Instagram followers, anything she posts online will be liked by millions across the world. Her concerts instantly sell out to hundreds of thousands of people. She’s the youngest woman to headline Glastonbury and the only person born in the 21st century to win an Oscar.
In short, she’s pretty damn powerful.
But in an interview with the BBC – as part of the annual BBC 100 Women campaign that highlights influential and inspiring women around the world, of which Eilish is one for 2022 – she revealed that her relationship with power is a tricky one.
“It’s really hard to have this much power, just in general,” she told journalist Megha Mohan. “It’s hard to have power and it’s really hard when you really don’t have any power and suddenly you have a lot of power. It’s hard not to take advantage of it and abuse it.”
Discussing the times she feels like she didn’t “have any power”, Eilish reflected on being a 14-year-old girl in meetings with record labels. Her rise to fame happened at an extraordinarily young age after she uploaded her first song Ocean Eyes to SoundCloud and it became an overnight hit.
Eilish says she was suddenly thrust into meetings with older men who ran the music industry, explaining: “I look back fondly, for the most part, but, you know, it was so funny to be a 14-year-old girl with my 17-year-old brother and, you know, just doing hundreds of meetings constantly.
“It was a lot of meetings with people that didn’t know how to talk to 14-year-old girls.”
She said that the meetings were “awkward” and that she struggled when adults would analyse and repeat comments that she made back to her, both in the industry and in the press. Now, Eilish says it’s hard to defend comments she made as a teenager, something many of us might struggle to do even without the added pressure of global publicity.
It might not come as a surprise that when Eilish revealed her personal favourite song it was Your Power. She told the BBC that the song is about people she has met “who have had influence over others and struggled with that”.
Eilish might find it daunting to be an influence on others, but a damn good one she is. Having previously spoken about living with depression and Tourette’s syndrome, as well as speaking out about ownership of her own body, Eilish is the sort of star who we can all look up to, no matter our age.
Images: Getty