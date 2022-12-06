She said that the meetings were “awkward” and that she struggled when adults would analyse and repeat comments that she made back to her, both in the industry and in the press. Now, Eilish says it’s hard to defend comments she made as a teenager, something many of us might struggle to do even without the added pressure of global publicity.

It might not come as a surprise that when Eilish revealed her personal favourite song it was Your Power. She told the BBC that the song is about people she has met “who have had influence over others and struggled with that”.

Eilish might find it daunting to be an influence on others, but a damn good one she is. Having previously spoken about living with depression and Tourette’s syndrome, as well as speaking out about ownership of her own body, Eilish is the sort of star who we can all look up to, no matter our age.