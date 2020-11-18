Importantly, Diana didn’t let her environment crush her spirit. She fought to be who she wanted to be and do things her way. The unapologetic style of being who she was is a familiar mindset to Black women.

Melissa, a 32-year-old mum from London, says: “Diana inspired me to not be a conformist, to stand up for yourself and have the courage to be you. She did that in light of being in the Royal family, like a real life superhero.”

Diana inspired her so much, that as part of a published book collection she wrote for children, she focused on Princess Diana as a role model of empathy and not being afraid to be yourself. “I want children to be able to think outside the box and not just do things how they’ve always been done. I want my daughter who is disabled, to be able to think about how they can transform the society they live in.” Diana breaking the shackles of a loveless marriage, against the huge pressures of a powerful institution like the monarchy is certainly liberating.

Sadly, Diana is remembered as much for the events surrounding her tragic, untimely death, as the many things she achieved in life. Lois says she remembers in the aftermath of Diana’s death, worrying about the young Prince William and Prince Harry, and whether Diana’s parenting style, such as having a more normalised upbringing would be continued.“I remember being really shocked and not wanting to believe that [her death was] true. And being a mother myself of two children as well at the time it was an awful thought.”