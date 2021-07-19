Blake Lively exposes the dark truth behind those “deceitful” paparazzi photos

Blake Lively is one of those actors we really rate, and not just because she’s brilliant onscreen; she’s also given us plenty of “hell yeah” moments (remember when she revealed that her least favourite word in the English language is ‘perfect’ – primarily because it is used to understand, control and simplify women by some in society?), too.

Then there’s the fact that she’s become something of an Instagram legend over the years, thanks to a slew of witty posts and jokes about her husband, Ryan Reynolds.