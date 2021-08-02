Celebrity

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just recreated their first date, 10 years later

Kayleigh Dray
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 'Final Portrait' New York screening at Guggenheim Museum on March 22, 2018 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“If it weren’t for this place, we wouldn’t be together,” jokes Blake Lively. “No joke.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ marriage is widely regarded as one of the strongest in Hollywood, with many fans dubbing them #relationshipgoals on social media.

Naturally, then, everyone lost their minds a little when the iconic duo recreated their first date over the weekend.

That’s right; a decade after they first sat down to dinner together at O Ya sushi restaurant in Boston, Lively and Reynolds returned – albeit with one key difference.

“10 years later, we still go out on our ‘first date,’” explained the Gossip Girl star via her Instagram Stories.

“But in much more comfortable shoes.”

Ryan Reynolds (L) and Blake Lively arrive at the "Green Lantern" Los Angeles Premiere held at at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on June 15, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2011.

Lively added jokingly: “If it weren’t for this place, we wouldn’t be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us.”

Over on his own Instagram Stories, meanwhile, Reynolds shared a photo of himself and his wife outside the eatery.

“Our favourite restaurant with her fourth favourite date,” he said, before realising he’d made a huge error: he’d cropped Lively’s earrings out of the picture.

Sharing the photo a second time, the actor explained: “Posting this again because I cut out my wife’s cute earrings. She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down.”

Lively and Reynolds, of course, first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2011, and in a recent interview the latter explained that they were friends first, lovers second.

“I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern,” he said during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast

“We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were dating separate people.”

Reynolds continued: “Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, ‘Well, I’ll ride with you.’

“So we got on the train and we rode together.”

And the rest, as they say, is history; the couple tied the knot in September 2012, and are now proud parents to three daughters; James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, who was born in 2019.

Images: Getty

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

