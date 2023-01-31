16 celebrities who shut down body-shamers in the best way, from Tess Holliday to Serena Williams
From Lizzo to Serena Williams and Nicola Coughlan to Florence Pugh, these are 16 times our favourite celebrities shut down body-shamers in the very best way.
Social media has brought us many amazing things: endless fashion inspiration, more beauty hacks than we know what to do with and enough TikTok psychology to keep us questioning ourselves for the next decade. Sadly, it’s not always a place of positivity and kindness. Between digital misogyny, scaremongering and trolling, it can be a pretty toxic place at times.
Women – in particular female celebrities – often find themselves at the centre of this scrutiny, from who they date to what they wear and how their bodies look. Body-shaming and unsolicited comments are all too commonplace, and what’s said online almost always has an IRL impact too.
But body-shaming doesn’t just happen to the rich and famous. A 2020 survey revealed that more than 61% of adults reported feeling negative about how they look.
In moments of toxicity, there is always some light to be found, whether it’s a sassy comeback or a powerful rebuttal, and these celebrities appear to be the masters. Behold, some of the most epic comebacks the internet has ever seen.
Lizzo
Lizzo can always be relied upon to have the perfect clapback for any unsolicited opinions about the way she looks. The singer has constantly been a voice of reason when it comes to calling out body-shamers, from suggesting nasty comments on social media should cost money to unapologetically living her best self online. As she put it herself in a recent Instagram and TikTok video: “The discourse around bodies is officially tired. The discourse is tired.”
“I have seen comments go from, ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why’d you lose weight?’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why’d you get a BBL? I liked your body before’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big! You need to lose weight – but for your health!’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little you need to get ass or titties or something’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s just too much work.’ Are we OK? Do you see the delusion?”
Nicola Coughlan
Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan is undoubtedly the queen of our hearts, not least because she’s made it very clear that she has no time or space for negative or harmful commentary on any aspect of her body.
Taking to Twitter and Instagram last year, Coughlan shared a picture of herself alongside a caption that read: “If you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me.”
“Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day.
“If you have an opinion about me that’s OK, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly.”
Kate Winslet
Speaking out about the criticism she’s faced since Hollywood stardom beckoned post-Titanic aged just 19, Kate Winslet has always been candid about the impact it had on her perception of herself.
“Apparently I was too fat. Isn’t it awful? Why were they so mean to me? They were so mean. I wasn’t even fucking fat,” she said recently on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.
Winslet also shared that she was told to settle for “fat girl” parts when she was a young performer in acting school, and it didn’t get much better once she came to Hollywood.
“But in the film industry, it is really changing. When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, ‘How’s her weight?’ I kid you not. So it’s heartwarming that this has started to change,” she explained in an interview.
Ashley Graham
Speaking to Stylist, model and body positivity advocate Ashley Graham shared the powerful mantra that keeps her going in the face of online hate and low confidence days.
“The mantra I say to myself is this: ‘I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful, I am worthy of all, I love you’. Those are my affirmations and I’ve had them for such a long time. They’ve evolved and changed but they’re also words I’ve come back to, especially after the baby, when I had a whole new body. But I think that, you know, having affirmations and knowing that your words can either bring death or life is something that really is so key for me.”
Self Esteem
The singer and Stylist cover star Self Esteem gave us a masterclass in resistance when she responded to body-shaming comments made after her performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
“American people are calling me fat on the internet,” she tweeted. “Which is whatever but I really do feel like it’s a time warp here in terms of cultural societal expectations of femininity. I’ve struggled with disordered eating my whole life and I cba to feel shite anymore about a body that is currently working perfectly well.
“I am no less talented or excellent because I’m heavier than a Hadid etc,” she continued. “I may gain or lose weight but jfc I dream of a day where it isn’t a talking point.”
We couldn’t agree more.
Gabourey Sidibe
After people made hateful comments about Precious star Gabourey Sidibe’s appearance at the 2014 Golden Globes awards, the actor took to Twitter to share a savage but brilliant takedown to show just how unbothered she was.
“To people making mean comments about my GG pics, I [most definitely] cried about it on that private jet on my way to my dream job last night. #JK,” she wrote.
Alicia Silverstone
When our favourite Clueless star Alicia Silverstone joined TikTok in 2022, fans were overjoyed. But of course, it didn’t take long for some on the internet to turn its toxicity in her direction.
In response to a photo of herself in a blue slip dress captioned: “Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo,” the actor shared a video complete with a middle finger and a smile – all set to the song “abcdefu” by GAYLE.
Emma Thompson
All hail Emma Thompson. While starring as a widow who hires a young sex worker in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Thompson shared that throughout her career, she had been repeatedly told she didn’t have “the right kind of body” for sex scenes.
“I’ve never really been offered sex scenes. As my mother said, I’ve basically played a series of ‘good’ women. I do ‘cerebral’,” she said. “And I have also never conformed to the shape or look of someone they might want to see naked.”
“And by ‘they,’ I mean male executives. I’m too mouthy, not pretty enough, not the right kind of body. And, crikey, you are constantly told what kind of body you have,” she added.
Serena Williams
If there’s one thing you can count on Serena Williams for, it’s a perfectly timed, mic drop reply to those who have tried to shame her appearance. Throughout her career, from the public and fellow athletes, Williams has faced discrimination, with her physique called “too strong”, “manly” and “unfeminine”.
Despite constant criticism, she has refused to let racist and sexist perceptions affect her, telling Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2018: “I’ll never be a size 4! Why would I want to do that, and be that? This is me, and this is my weapon and machine. I can show Olympia that I struggled, but now I’m happy with who I am and what I am and what I look like. Olympia was born and she had my arms, and instead of being sad and fearful about what people would say about her, I was just so happy.”
Florence Pugh
Last year, while sitting front row at Valentino’s haute couture show in a hot pink sheer dress that revealed her nipples, Don’t Worry Darling’s Florence Pugh was forced to defend herself against trolls telling her to cover up and stop being attention-seeking, as well as facing cruel comments about her appearance.
As she wrote on Instagram a day after posting some initial photos, “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.”
In a long post lambasting the judgment she received on social media in response to her outfit choice, Pugh added: “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’.”
In a later interview, Pugh also shared how bosses had tried to change her “look” at the start of her career. “All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what I wanted to do or the industry I wanted to work in,” she said.
Selena Gomez
A long-time advocate for speaking openly and honestly about mental health, Selena Gomez recently appeared to hit back at trolls following her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe awards after she received body-shaming comments on social media.
“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said, as seen in a video reshared on TikTok. She added: “But we don’t care.”
Maya Jama
After trolls critiqued Maya Jama for the plunging neckline she wore on Peter Crouch’s Save Our Summer show back in 2020, the presenter made it clear that she had no tolerance for those trying to dictate what she should and shouldn’t wear.
“I appreciate your concern. I am able and allowed to dress how I please. If you feel uncomfortable by my boobs sitting in my dress that’s on you sis,” she tweeted. “We’re all fighting for equality and similar treatment to our male counterparts. Don’t let the side down by hyper sexualising my bod.”
Britney Spears
When will Britney Spears finally be left alone?
The singer has been subjected to decades of media sexualisation and scrutiny, but that doesn’t mean she’s willing to let it slide. Taking the opportunity to stand up for herself and criticise the paparazzi for the invasive photos shared online while she was on holiday, she wrote: “Paps still show pics of me on the balcony with fat rolls!!!! The media has always been hateful to me!!!”
“I know my body is not perfect by any means but I also know I definitely don’t look like that!!!!” she added. “Guess I should stay at the gym for three hours like Sam does lol… NEVER.”
Billie Eilish
In 2019, Billie Eilish famously shared that her signature baggy clothing was actually a self-preservation tactic to keep her body hidden, telling Elle: “Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath.”
But of course, that didn’t stop unnecessary critique of her appearance. When she decided to debut a new look on the cover of British Vogue in 2021, she explained: “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin… Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”
Samira Wiley
The Handmaid’s Tale star Samira Wiley made headlines for all the right reasons when she challenged unrealistic beauty standards after being body-shamed during a photoshoot, where she was told her stomach could be “fixed in post”.
In an interview with People, Wiley recalled the incident that “really affected her”.
“I remember this one so vividly because I feel like I have a healthy body image, and I was on the shoot and one of the outfits they put me in, was something that showed a bit of midriff,” she told the interviewer. “And honestly, I thought it was fine. But someone on the set was like, ‘Oh, don’t worry. We can fix that in post.’”
“I can’t imagine what all of these young girls who are just looking at these magazines, and their perception is that this is reality and it’s not,” she added.
Jameela Jamil
Of course, there was no way this list would be complete without Hollywood’s body positivity crusader herself, Jameela Jamil. We’ve lost count of how many times the actor has defended herself, and others, against harmful weight loss narratives and hateful comments.
Most recently, Jamil vocally criticised unrealistic and unhealthy beauty standards imposed on women after a viral article by the New York Post declared: “Bye bye booty: heroin chic is back”.
“No, we tried this before in the 90s and millions of people developed eating disorders,” Jamil said on the Guardian’s Pop Culture With Chanté Joseph podcast. “I had one for 20 years. We’re not doing this again, we’re not going back.”
Hear hear.
Images: Getty