Social media has brought us many amazing things: endless fashion inspiration, more beauty hacks than we know what to do with and enough TikTok psychology to keep us questioning ourselves for the next decade. Sadly, it’s not always a place of positivity and kindness. Between digital misogyny, scaremongering and trolling, it can be a pretty toxic place at times.

Women – in particular female celebrities – often find themselves at the centre of this scrutiny, from who they date to what they wear and how their bodies look. Body-shaming and unsolicited comments are all too commonplace, and what’s said online almost always has an IRL impact too.

But body-shaming doesn’t just happen to the rich and famous. A 2020 survey revealed that more than 61% of adults reported feeling negative about how they look.