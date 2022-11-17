Why Brendan Fraser won’t be attending the Golden Globes – even if he’s nominated

Brendan Fraser was a staple part of our movie diet in the 90s and 00s. He gave us a swoonworthy (as well as a non-threatening and deeply respectful) romantic hero in The Mummy. Then there was his flawed protagonist in Bedazzled and his meatier, more serious role in the controversial Crash – and let’s not forget that Fraser gave us the original ‘himbo’, too, thanks to his starring role in George Of The Jungle.

For a very long time, though, Fraser has been largely absent from the Hollywood circuit. So, yes, you better believe that his fans are excited that the actor is making his cinematic resurgence opposite Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink in The Whale… especially as his performance is already generating some serious awards buzz.