Brit Awards 2023: 7 moments you might have missed from the ceremony
The Brits wouldn’t be the Brits without a bit of chaos.
Big-budget performances, heart-warming acceptance speeches and a light sprinkling of awkwardly scripted banter: it can only be the Brit Awards.
The annual music industry bash returned to London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night, bringing with it some seriously good fashion (shout out to girl band Flo and their matching burgundy outfits) and random celebrity cameos (Ryan from Happy Valley! Stanley Tucci!).
It was a huge night for two artists, Harry Styles and Wet Leg, who picked up a handful of trophies apiece, but here are a handful of moments you might have missed from the night…
Beyoncé shouts out the British Beyhive
Though she didn’t grace the ceremony with her presence this time around, Queen Bey did record a message to thank the British contingent of the Beyhive for backing her over the years. “I’d like to say thank you to all of my fans out there in Britain for your continuous support over the years,” she said. “And the Renaissance begins - I’ll see you on tour.” If you managed to get tickets, that is.
Compared to the 2019 Brits, when she filmed her words of acceptance against the backdrop of a portrait of Meghan Markle, it was a pretty low-key production, with the star appearing in front of a blank background. So, no hints for the Renaissance visual album then…
Becky Hill acknowledges dance music’s roots
Towards the end of her seriously emotional acceptance speech, Best Dance Act winner Becky Hill took a moment to shout out the genre’s roots in the queer community. “I think Beyoncé actually said it best in her Grammys speech,” she said. “We all have the queer community to thank for the best genre on earth.”
Wet Leg quote Arctic Monkeys
“That rock and roll, eh? That rock and roll, it just won’t go away?” Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner’s chaotic Brits acceptance speech from back in 2014 got an unexpected shout out when Wet Leg took to the stage to receive their first award of the night. Was that an attempt at a Yorkshire accent that we detected?
The audience didn’t seem to catch on to the reference, though, and the group soon changed tack, choosing to shout out the women involved in bringing together the awards show behind the scenes.
Mo Gilligan introduces ‘Sam Capaldi’
Yes, you heard that correctly. Before Lewis Capaldi took to the stage to perform his latest tearjerker, host Gilligan introduced him as… Sam Capaldi. A lesser known Capaldi brother? A Sam Smith / Lewis Capaldi fusion act? Who knows.
The audio gets muted - and it’s awkward
The Brits have a reputation for being a little bit - how do we say this politely? - chaotic. It’s something about the heady mix of live TV and a room full of celebrities sipping champagne. The Brits wouldn’t be the Brits without some desperate attempts to pull the audio when an acceptance speech or intro goes seriously off piste, and this year was no exception.
Producers pressed the ‘mute’ panic button a couple of times during the ceremony: when Wet Leg called out the Tory party, when Daisy May Cooper made a joke about cocaine and - perhaps most cringe-inducingly - when one of Harry Styles’ co-writers started making a cringey comment about his wife, which included an awkward reference to exes Stormzy and Maya Jama. That’s showbiz, folks!
Lizzo has us feeling good as hell
We can always rely on Lizzo to give us a self-esteem boost. She began her performance (a medley of some of her biggest hits so far) by telling the audience: “I love you, you are beautiful and you can do anything!” We’ll be keeping that on a Post-It and reciting it as a daily affirmation.
Adele returns… sort of
Adele’s otherwise engaged with her Vegas residency right now, so she wasn’t at this year’s Brits. However, the show’s producers found an unexpected (and accidental) way to make sure she was still part of proceedings.
Thanks to some technical issues towards the end of the show, which seemed to delay the announcement of Album of the Year and David Guetta’s closing performance, we were treated to Adele’s rendition of ‘I Drink Wine’ from last year’s bash.
Images: Getty