Big-budget performances, heart-warming acceptance speeches and a light sprinkling of awkwardly scripted banter: it can only be the Brit Awards.

The annual music industry bash returned to London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night, bringing with it some seriously good fashion (shout out to girl band Flo and their matching burgundy outfits) and random celebrity cameos (Ryan from Happy Valley! Stanley Tucci!).

It was a huge night for two artists, Harry Styles and Wet Leg, who picked up a handful of trophies apiece, but here are a handful of moments you might have missed from the night…