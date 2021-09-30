Britney Spears has won a long-awaited victory in the fight to remove her legal conservatorship after a Los Angeles judge ruled to suspend her father from the arrangement which has controlled her life since 2008.

The ruling – which is effective immediately – will see the role of conservator handed temporarily to another man appointed by Spears, before another court hearing on 12 November to discuss the termination of the conservatorship completely.

Speaking outside the courtroom after the ruling, Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart – who was appointed by the singer earlier this year after a judge ruled she could choose her own representation – said the fight to end the agreement had been “a lot of hard work”.