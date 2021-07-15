Britney Spears just scored a crucial victory in her conservatorship battle

Her new comments echo those she made in her previous testimony on 23 June, in which she said the conservatorship had left her depressed and unable to sleep.

“It is my wish and dream for all of this to end,” she told the court at the time. “I want my life back.”

This latest development in Spears’ case comes after a judge denied the pop star’s request to have her father removed from her conservatorship earlier this month – a response to a request made by the star back in November 2020.

At the time, the judge made it clear they were unable to make a ruling in response to Spears’ viral testimony – in which she asked for a complete end to the legal agreement – until she filed a formal petition to terminate the conservatorship.