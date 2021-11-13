#FreedBritney: Britney Spears has been released from her “abusive” 13 year conservatorship following legal battle
Following years of campaigning and months in court, Britney Spears has finally been freed from her 13 year conservatorship.
Britney Spears’ 13 year conservatorship has been terminated, a California court hearing determined on 12 November.
“The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the Estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Judge Brenda Penny ruled in the brief hearing.
Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, began speaking to the judge by reading from his client’s testimony that she delivered back in June, stating that her wish is for the conservatorship to end without evaluation. “The record is clear,” said Rosengart. “The time has come today.” “We have engaged in an orderly transition of power,” he explained.
Following years of the arrangement that has seen her father control her life since 2008, on 23 June Spears told the judge: ““I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised. I just want my life back.”
During a 24-minute testimony heard around the world, Spears called her conservatorship “abusive” and said she believes her father and other conservators should be in jail.
Under the conservatorship, Spears claimed she had been drugged, forced to perform against her will and prevented from getting married and having more children.
As the news that Britney was finally free broke around the world, protestors and activists camped outside the courthouse celebrated in the streets.
Sharing a video of the revelry, where confetti was thrown and flags waved high, Spears herself wrote on Instagram: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen”.
As the #FreedBritney hashtag trended on Twitter, stars including long-time friend Paris Hilton and singer Cher shared their congratulations.
“I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come,” wrote Hilton.
“WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA. SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE FREE AS A,” read Cher’s emoji-laden message.
What happens now Britney’s conservatorship has been terminated?
The decision to dissolve the conservatorship means that Spears will retake control of her estate and will no longer be required to pay a team of professionals and attorneys to oversee her affairs.
Lawyers for the conservators and Spears’s parents said they supported termination, and the judge said she agreed it was “no longer required”.
While the arrangement is fully terminated, accountant John Zabel, who replaced Spears’ father Jamie following his suspension, will still have “limited and administrative power” as part of the termination plan.
Before the ruling, Rosengart told the court that he and others involved in the conservatorship had put in place a “safety net” for her finances and her personal affairs to ensure a smooth transition.
Even with the arrangement terminated, Rosengart has also said he will continue investigating Jamie, including the claims that he hired a security team that monitored his daughter’s private communications.
