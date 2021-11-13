Britney Spears’ 13 year conservatorship has been terminated, a California court hearing determined on 12 November.

“The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the Estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Judge Brenda Penny ruled in the brief hearing.

Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, began speaking to the judge by reading from his client’s testimony that she delivered back in June, stating that her wish is for the conservatorship to end without evaluation. “The record is clear,” said Rosengart. “The time has come today.” “We have engaged in an orderly transition of power,” he explained.

Following years of the arrangement that has seen her father control her life since 2008, on 23 June Spears told the judge: ““I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised. I just want my life back.”

During a 24-minute testimony heard around the world, Spears called her conservatorship “abusive” and said she believes her father and other conservators should be in jail.