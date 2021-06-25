Spears continued in her post, “That was one of my mother’s best traits… no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger… for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.”

“I’m bringing this to people’s attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL… and if you have read anything about me in the news this week… you obviously really know now it’s not!!!”

Spears posted the caption alongside an image of a little girl holding a teddy bear, and an Albert Einstein quote that reads, “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairytales.”

“I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years… I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light!!!!