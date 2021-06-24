#FreeBritney: celebrities react to Britney Spears’ harrowing new conservatorship testimony
- Lauren Geall
Published
In a 24-minute testimony delivered in court yesterday (23 June), Britney Spears said she had been “traumatized” by the conservatorship she’s been living under since 2008.
Britney Spears has spoken out about the conservatorship she’s been living under for 13 years in a shocking and emotional new testimony.
Taking to court on Wednesday (23 June) to ask for the arrangement to end, the singer said she had been “traumatized” by the experience.
“It is my wish and dream for all of this to end,” she told the court. “I want my life back.”
Throughout the 24-minute testimony, during which her anger and upset over the situation was clear, Spears not only revealed the impact the arrangement is having on her mental health (“I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day”), but alleged that her conservators are interfering with her freedom to decide to have more children.
“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears said. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children.
“So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”
Some of the other key allegations Spears made during her testimony include that she is banned from seeing friends who live near her, that her boyfriend is not allowed to drive her in this car, that she has been forced to perform against her will and take medications she did not want to take, and that the arrangement is “abusive”.
“I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two-to-three-year break and just, you know, do what I want to do,” she added. “I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does.”
In response to Spears’ claims, celebrities have been taking to Twitter to share their support for her and the #FreeBritney cause. Here are some of the most powerful and significant reactions.
This is an ongoing story, so we’ll update this space with more reactions as and when they arrive.
“Wishing all the luck in the world to Tahani’s good friend, Britney Spears today,” actor Jameela Jamil wrote ahead of Spears’ court appearance. “It is the most bizarre theft of freedom that has happened right in front of our eyes for over a decade now, and I hope she finds assistance with organising her life that she is comfortable with now.”
“We love you Britney!!! Stay strong,” wrote the singer Mariah Carey.
Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy reposted Carey’s tweet and added a heart emoji.
“Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system,” Halsey responded. “She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.”
Tinashe simply wrote: “We love you SO MUCH @britneyspears”
“Britney deserves freedom,” said the Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “She deserves to reap the rewards of her years of hard work. Britney deserves to be happy.”
The singer Brandy posted: “Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans.”
Retweeting a report about Spears’ testimony, Rose McGowan wrote: “Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live [her] life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLIN WOMEN. #FreeBritney”
And Vera Wang simply posted: “No words. #FreeBritney”
Image: Getty