Britney Spears has spoken out about the conservatorship she’s been living under for 13 years in a shocking and emotional new testimony.

Taking to court on Wednesday (23 June) to ask for the arrangement to end, the singer said she had been “traumatized” by the experience.

“It is my wish and dream for all of this to end,” she told the court. “I want my life back.”

Throughout the 24-minute testimony, during which her anger and upset over the situation was clear, Spears not only revealed the impact the arrangement is having on her mental health (“I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day”), but alleged that her conservators are interfering with her freedom to decide to have more children.