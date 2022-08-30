Britney Spears speaks out about life under her conservatorship in new voice recording

“I haven’t honestly shared this openly too, as well, because I’ve always been scared of the judgment and definitely the embarrassment of the whole thing, period, and the scepticism and the cynical people and their opinions,” she explained, adding: “I do think I’m in a place now where I’m a little bit more confident that I can be willing to share openly my thoughts and what I’ve been through.”

Spears – who recently released a duet with Elton John called Hold Me Closer, the first music she’s released since her 2016 album Glory – recalled the expectations that she was under during the conservatorship, alleging that she was forced to work out and do what she was told.

“[After] two weeks of being hospitalised and completely traumatised out of my mind, I did a TV show called How I Met Your Mother, and then I started working on an album called Circus,” she said. “I started working right away. All I do remember is I had to do what I was told. I was told I was fat every day. I had to go to the gym, I had to just… I never remember feeling so demoralised. They made me feel like nothing. And I went along with it because I was scared. I was scared and fearful.”