Britney Spears speaks out about life under her conservatorship in new voice recording
- Lauren Geall
The voice recording, which was shared via Spears’ verified Twitter account, contains a number of shocking allegations about Spears’ treatment during her 13-year conservatorship.
Britney Spears has spoken out about her life under her conservatorship in a new audio clip uploaded to YouTube.
In the 22-minute voice memo – which was shared on her verified Twitter account without comment before being set to private – the star shares details about what life was like for her during the 13-year conservatorship, making a series of allegations about her treatment over the years.
Recounting everything from the moment she was placed under the conservatorship back in 2008 to her performances during that time, Spears said she had been offered numerous opportunities to tell her story – including an exclusive interview with Oprah – but said she thought the situation had gone “beyond a sit-down, proper interview” or paid appearance.
“I haven’t honestly shared this openly too, as well, because I’ve always been scared of the judgment and definitely the embarrassment of the whole thing, period, and the scepticism and the cynical people and their opinions,” she explained, adding: “I do think I’m in a place now where I’m a little bit more confident that I can be willing to share openly my thoughts and what I’ve been through.”
Spears – who recently released a duet with Elton John called Hold Me Closer, the first music she’s released since her 2016 album Glory – recalled the expectations that she was under during the conservatorship, alleging that she was forced to work out and do what she was told.
“[After] two weeks of being hospitalised and completely traumatised out of my mind, I did a TV show called How I Met Your Mother, and then I started working on an album called Circus,” she said. “I started working right away. All I do remember is I had to do what I was told. I was told I was fat every day. I had to go to the gym, I had to just… I never remember feeling so demoralised. They made me feel like nothing. And I went along with it because I was scared. I was scared and fearful.”
Going on to detail her life under the conservatorship – including her four-year residency in Las Vegas – Spears spoke about how hurt she felt that her mother hadn’t spoken up against the arrangement.
“I’m honestly more angry at my mom, because I heard when reporters would call her at the time and ask questions of what was going on, she would go innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up,” Britney said. “It was always like, ‘I don’t know what to say, I just don’t want to say the wrong thing, we’re praying for her.’”
In response to this comment – as well as the various other allegations laid out during the recording – Spears’ mother Lynne took to Instagram to share her side of the story.
Alongside a black-and-white photo of her and Britney together, she wrote: “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!
“I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”
While Spears is yet to respond to her mum’s comments, she did use the conclusion of the tape to send a powerful message to the fans who have supported her over the years.
“I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human,” she said. “I do feel victimised after these experiences, and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it? I have an amazing song right now with one of the most brilliant men of our time and I’m so grateful.
“But if you’re a weird introvert oddball like me, who feels alone a lot of the time and you needed to hear a story like this today so you don’t feel alone, know this: my life has been far from easy and you’re not alone.”
Image: Getty