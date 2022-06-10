If there’s one woman the internet has collectively placed its unequivocal support behind, it’s Britney Spears.

Throughout her journey from beloved pop princess to her widely publicised mental health struggles and battle for freedom from her father’s gruelling 13-year conservatorship, fans have rallied behind her pursuit of a quiet, happy and peaceful life.

Under the conservatorship, Britney claimed she had been drugged, forced to perform against her will and prevented from getting married and having more children. So when it finally ended in November 2021, many hoped she was well on her way to a well-deserved fairytale ending.